Massive Voter Outreach: Over 42 Crore Forms Distributed

The Election Commission has embarked on a significant voter outreach effort, distributing more than 42 crore enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision of voters' lists across 12 states and Union territories. This initiative is a pivotal step in updating electoral rolls ahead of crucial elections.

Implemented in phases, this exhaustive exercise covers regions like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, where state polls are slated for 2026. While the draft electoral rolls will be revealed in December, the final list is expected by February next year.

Despite the scale of this revision, some political entities, notably the Trinamool Congress and DMK, have expressed concerns, arguing that the absence of documentation could disenfranchise eligible voters. The Commission's inclusion of Aadhaar as part of the indicative documents aims to address some of these apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)