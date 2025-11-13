Kerala Leads the Way: India's First Digital Census Trial Begins

Kerala has launched a groundbreaking initiative, conducting a trial for India's first digital census. This test phase is taking place in the Palakkad, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts, aiming to preemptively address any issues before the full national rollout. This marks a significant step in modernizing the traditional census process.

The trial, under the Census Act of 1948, focuses on varied regions such as tribal villages and city wards, showcasing the versatility required for a comprehensive digital transition. A sophisticated approach involving mobile apps for data collection reflects the government's commitment to leveraging technology for data accuracy and efficiency.

Key officials, including district collectors and local charge officers, oversee the operation, with enumerators collecting household data. Public cooperation has been solicited, with a self-enumeration window also available, underscoring the collaborative effort necessary to make this innovative census a success.

