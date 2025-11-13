Left Menu

Kerala Leads the Way: India's First Digital Census Trial Begins

Kerala has commenced a trial for India's inaugural digital census, targeting Palakkad, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts to address potential challenges before the national launch. The process involves collecting data via mobile applications and emphasizes modernizing the census system through a two-stage approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:40 IST
Kerala Leads the Way: India's First Digital Census Trial Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has launched a groundbreaking initiative, conducting a trial for India's first digital census. This test phase is taking place in the Palakkad, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts, aiming to preemptively address any issues before the full national rollout. This marks a significant step in modernizing the traditional census process.

The trial, under the Census Act of 1948, focuses on varied regions such as tribal villages and city wards, showcasing the versatility required for a comprehensive digital transition. A sophisticated approach involving mobile apps for data collection reflects the government's commitment to leveraging technology for data accuracy and efficiency.

Key officials, including district collectors and local charge officers, oversee the operation, with enumerators collecting household data. Public cooperation has been solicited, with a self-enumeration window also available, underscoring the collaborative effort necessary to make this innovative census a success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments

Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments

 India
2
Punjab Unveils Massive Rs 332 Crore Push for Rural Development

Punjab Unveils Massive Rs 332 Crore Push for Rural Development

 India
3
New Delhi Policy Offers Long-Overdue Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Families

New Delhi Policy Offers Long-Overdue Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Fa...

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Wellness Tourism with Expanded Ayurvedic Training

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Wellness Tourism with Expanded Ayurvedic Training

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025