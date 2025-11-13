Crackdown on Maoists and Cybercriminals: Jharkhand's Decades-Long Battle

In a prolonged effort to combat insurgency, Jharkhand police forces have arrested 10,769 Maoists, with 235 killed and 324 surrendering from 2001 to September 2023, as stated by a senior police official on Thursday. The operations also saw a major haul of arms and ammunition.

Since 2016, the number of Naxal-affected districts has decreased remarkably, with only four currently affected. The police, aided by central forces, have engaged in relentless anti-Maoist operations that have claimed the lives of 555 security personnel over 25 years.

Amid efforts against cybercrime, authorities registered over 10,000 cases and arrested 7,172 individuals since 2016. Jharkhand's police force has grown significantly, increasing personnel from 29,295 in 2001 to 79,035 by 2025.

