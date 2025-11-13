Crackdown on Maoists and Cybercriminals: Jharkhand's Decades-Long Battle
Jharkhand has seen significant action against Maoist activities since 2001, with nearly 11,000 arrests, over 230 deaths, and 320 surrenders. Police efforts also focused on cybercrime, with over 10,000 cases registered and 7,000 arrests from 2016 to 2023. The state's police manpower rose notably in this period.
In a prolonged effort to combat insurgency, Jharkhand police forces have arrested 10,769 Maoists, with 235 killed and 324 surrendering from 2001 to September 2023, as stated by a senior police official on Thursday. The operations also saw a major haul of arms and ammunition.
Since 2016, the number of Naxal-affected districts has decreased remarkably, with only four currently affected. The police, aided by central forces, have engaged in relentless anti-Maoist operations that have claimed the lives of 555 security personnel over 25 years.
Amid efforts against cybercrime, authorities registered over 10,000 cases and arrested 7,172 individuals since 2016. Jharkhand's police force has grown significantly, increasing personnel from 29,295 in 2001 to 79,035 by 2025.
