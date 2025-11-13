Dramatic Escape: Heroin Smuggler Evades Hamirpur Police

A heroin smuggler dramatically breached police barricades in Dugnehri village early Thursday, reportedly trying to run over a police officer, officials said.

Tipped off about a 'chitta' consignment, Hamirpur Sadar police set up a checkpoint on Nalti road, but the suspect ignored stop signals, hitting barriers instead.

The accused fled as police fired, injuring officer Kulwant Rana. The vehicle, registered in Himachal Pradesh, was abandoned and impounded. A manhunt is underway to arrest the identified suspect under the NDPS Act, according to police.

