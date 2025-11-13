Maharashtra's New SOPs Strengthen Protection for Differently-Abled

The Maharashtra government has unveiled a set of standard operating procedures aimed at bolstering the protection of differently-abled individuals against exploitation, abuse, and violence. Issued by the Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department, these SOPs empower district and sub-divisional magistrates to take immediate action, as mandated by the 2016 Disabilities Act.

Secretary Tukaram Mundhe emphasized that SOPs have been developed across all districts to ensure the consistent application of the Act. He highlighted the government's commitment to preventing abuse and guaranteeing justice and protection for victims, with procedures in place for complaint handling and legal support.

Offenders face six months to five years of imprisonment and fines under Section 92 of the Act. Regular reporting by police and magistrates to the District Disability Committee ensures the framework's efficacy, with quarterly reviews by the state Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)