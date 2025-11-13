Left Menu

Headmaster Arrested for Alleged Molestation Sparks Student Protest

A government school headmaster in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district faces charges for allegedly molesting a female student. The incident, which occurred in Daridih village, led to protests by hundreds of students. An FIR has been lodged, and the headmaster is booked under various legal provisions as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A government school headmaster has been arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district for allegedly molesting a female student in his office, according to local police reports.

The incident took place at the school located in Daridih village, Patratu area, on Tuesday. The situation escalated rapidly as hundreds of students demonstrated outside the police station on Wednesday, prompting the filing of an FIR.

Patratu police station in-charge Shivlal Gupta confirmed that the accused has been charged under multiple sections of the BNS and POCSO Act. The student reported that the headmaster summoned her to his office and subsequently molested her. The investigation into the allegations continues.

