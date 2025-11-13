Daring Rescue at Sahastrakund: Women and Children Saved from Perilous Waters
Seven individuals, including four women and three children, were rescued after being stranded at Sahastrakund waterfall in Nanded district. They had ventured into dangerous waters, disregarding warnings from locals. The District Disaster Management Authority coordinated a swift response, successfully rescuing all by deploying ground teams and halting water release.
In a dramatic turn of events, four women and three children were rescued from the perilous flows of Sahastrakund waterfall in Kinwat tehsil on Thursday. Disregarding local warnings, the group found themselves trapped as the water current intensified unexpectedly.
The District Disaster Management Authority was swiftly alerted, sparking a coordinated rescue effort. Authorities halted the water release and even considered helicopter aid to ensure the group's safety. Ground teams, comprising police, revenue personnel, and local volunteers, played a crucial role in the operation.
By 5:15 pm, all seven individuals, including young children and teenagers, were safely rescued, marking a commendable example of rapid disaster response by the local administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
