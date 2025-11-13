Left Menu

Daring Rescue at Sahastrakund: Women and Children Saved from Perilous Waters

Seven individuals, including four women and three children, were rescued after being stranded at Sahastrakund waterfall in Nanded district. They had ventured into dangerous waters, disregarding warnings from locals. The District Disaster Management Authority coordinated a swift response, successfully rescuing all by deploying ground teams and halting water release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:56 IST
Daring Rescue at Sahastrakund: Women and Children Saved from Perilous Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, four women and three children were rescued from the perilous flows of Sahastrakund waterfall in Kinwat tehsil on Thursday. Disregarding local warnings, the group found themselves trapped as the water current intensified unexpectedly.

The District Disaster Management Authority was swiftly alerted, sparking a coordinated rescue effort. Authorities halted the water release and even considered helicopter aid to ensure the group's safety. Ground teams, comprising police, revenue personnel, and local volunteers, played a crucial role in the operation.

By 5:15 pm, all seven individuals, including young children and teenagers, were safely rescued, marking a commendable example of rapid disaster response by the local administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India
2
Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

 India
3
Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

 India
4
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025