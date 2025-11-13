Delhi Blast Unveils 'White-Collar Terror' Network Across India
A blast near Delhi's Red Fort led to the arrest of a professor and a student from Jammu and Kashmir, revealing a 'white-collar terror' network planning multiple attacks across India. Al Falah University's role is being examined, including a forensic audit and investigation into its finances.
The recent blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort has uncovered a widespread 'white-collar terror' network, with links to planned attacks across the nation. Arrests include a medical professor and a cardiology student, signaling a departure from traditional terror actors.
Authorities have turned their attention to Al Falah University, as its membership with the Association of Indian Universities has been suspended. A detailed forensic audit and financial probe by the Enforcement Directorate aim to uncover the university's potential financial ties to the incident.
Home Minister Amit Shah promised stringent punishment for the perpetrators, emphasizing that such actions will not be tolerated. Meanwhile, the international community has commended India's professional approach in handling the investigations.
