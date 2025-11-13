NMPA Marks 50 Years as Sonowal Unveils ₹1,500 Cr Maritime Projects, Vision 2047

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal presided over the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) in Mangaluru, commemorating five decades of the port’s evolution from a modest regional harbour to one of India’s most advanced maritime gateways. The landmark event featured the inauguration, dedication, and foundation stone laying of 16 infrastructure projects and 113 CSR initiatives valued at ₹1,500 crore, reinforcing NMPA’s central role in India’s maritime resurgence.

Speaking at the celebration, Sonowal hailed the port’s transformational journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting national maritime reforms, digitalisation, and sustainability-driven policies for unlocking unprecedented growth.

“This Golden Jubilee is not merely the celebration of an institution; it is the celebration of a vision. The vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat that sails confidently toward a future of innovation, prosperity, and global leadership,” Sonowal said.

NMPA’s Role in India’s Maritime Growth: A Rising Global Gateway

Since its commissioning in 1975, NMPA has progressed from four berths handling 90,000 tonnes of cargo to a port complex with 16 berths, a Single Point Mooring (SPM) and an annual throughput exceeding 46 million tonnes. Today, its usable capacity stands at 74 million tonnes, with plans to touch 100 million tonnes by 2047.

Notable achievements include:

92% mechanisation of operations

Becoming India’s largest coffee exporter via port logistics

Ranking as the second-largest LPG importer

Serving industries in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu

Emerging as a growing hub for cruise tourism, hospitality, and local enterprise development

The Minister emphasised NMPA’s strategic role in South India’s economic growth corridor and highlighted that more than 32 Sagarmala projects worth ₹6,526 crore are underway in Karnataka, alongside eight additional projects worth ₹420.89 crore.

₹1,500 Crore Worth of Infrastructure and CSR Projects Unveiled

A major highlight of the ceremony was the inauguration of diverse infrastructure upgrades—including the first-of-its-kind 150-bed multi-specialty hospital built under the PPP model at any major Indian port. The facility will serve port workers, local communities, and Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.

The Minister unveiled key projects such as:

Port-based logistics infrastructure

Digital port optimisation systems

New cargo handling facilities

Welfare and community development programmes

Waste management and green-energy systems

These initiatives underline the government’s commitment to port-led development that is efficient, inclusive, and environmentally responsible.

Mangalore Marine College and Technology Campus Renovated

Sonowal inaugurated the renovated campus of the Mangalore Marine College and Technology (MMCT), describing it as a cornerstone of India’s aspiration to become one of the world’s top three maritime nations.

The state-of-the-art campus features:

Advanced marine simulators

A “ship-in-campus” training environment

Modern classrooms and marine workshops

Collaboration with industry leaders for skill enhancement

He praised MMCT’s partnership with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)—the world’s largest container line, operating over 900 vessels, employing 18,000 Indian seafarers, and handling 2.5 million TEUs of India’s EXIM cargo annually.

New MMD Office to Benefit Indian Seafarers

The Minister inaugurated the new ₹9.51 crore Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) office in Mangaluru, which will conduct competency exams for seafarers from Karnataka and neighbouring states—reducing logistical burdens for documentation, certification, and training.

NMPA Leads the Way in India’s Green Maritime Future

Positioning itself as a sustainability leader, NMPA has:

Achieved 100% solar power utilisation

Implemented digital systems to reduce its environmental footprint

Adopted the Harit Cargo Concession Policy

Committed to a carbon-neutral roadmap under its Vision 2047 Master Plan

The port also aims to develop deep-draft terminals, LNG facilities, outer harbour infrastructure, and a futuristic cruise terminal with seaplane and heli-taxi connectivity.

India’s Maritime Revolution: Vision 2030 and Vision 2047

Sonowal highlighted the extensive maritime reforms implemented in the past 11 years, stating that India is witnessing a “golden era of maritime resurgence.” Under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, India is executing over 300 initiatives to boost:

Port modernisation

Coastal shipping

Inland waterways

Green shipping infrastructure

Shipbuilding and global competitiveness

Key national milestones include:

Vadhvan Port Project worth ₹76,000 crore—set to become a top-10 global port

700% rise in inland water cargo movement

200% rise in coastal shipping

Vessel turnaround time cut from 4 days to less than 1 day (faster than the US and Germany)

Cruise tourism jump from 84,000 passengers (2014) to 500,000 passengers (2024)

Port capacity doubled—from 1,400 MTPA to 2,700 MTPA

Indian-flagged tonnage surged to 13.52 MGT

India became the third-largest seafaring nation, contributing 15% of the global maritime workforce

“By 2030, one in every five global seafarers will be an Indian,” Sonowal said.

Investment Momentum: India Maritime Week 2025 and Beyond

Referring to the success of India Maritime Week 2025, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sonowal noted:

Participation from 88 countries

Engagement by 11 global ministers

Attendance of over 100,000 delegates

Signing of MoUs worth ₹12 lakh crore, including ₹52,000 crore by NMPA alone

These achievements reinforce India’s status as a rapidly rising global maritime powerhouse.

Building a People-Centric Maritime Economy

The Minister stressed that India’s maritime journey is not limited to ships and ports but is deeply rooted in empowering coastal communities, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, and the youth. Government initiatives such as:

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana

are driving social and economic transformation at the grassroots level.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The celebrations witnessed the presence of several leaders and maritime sector figures, including:

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

MP Brijesh Chowta

Former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

MLAs Dr. Bharath Shetty and D. Vedavyasa Kamath

Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan

NMPA Chairman Dr. Venkata Raman Akkaraju

Additional DG of Shipping Sushil Khopde

MSC Crewing Services MD Capt. M. P. Bhasin

Local government and academic representatives

A Vision for the Next 50 Years

Concluding the ceremony, Sonowal paid homage to the generations of workers and leaders who shaped the port’s success. He urged maritime cadets and young professionals to embrace the opportunities ahead:

“As our Prime Minister says—Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai. This is India’s moment. Seize it and build a Viksit Bharat and an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

With bold infrastructure expansion, robust sustainability goals, and historic investments, the New Mangalore Port Authority stands poised to anchor India’s maritime ambitions deep into the 21st century.