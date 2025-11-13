Swift Justice: Cab Driver Nabbed Hours After Knife-Point Robbery

In a swift action, police arrested Mohammad Jaseem, a 32-year-old cab driver, for allegedly robbing a passenger at knifepoint near Shyam Vihar, southwest Delhi. The incident took place on the intervening night of October 15 and 16, with the accused nabbing Rs 93,500 in cash and other items from the victim.

Following the robbery, a comprehensive investigation led by the local police force utilized CCTV footage from several locations to track down the vehicle involved. Within just six hours of the crime, Jaseem was apprehended, and authorities seized Rs 29,000 in cash, a mobile phone, a power bank, a knife, the car, and an incriminating car finance receipt.

Police revealed that Jaseem is a habitual lawbreaker, with prior records of robbery, sexual assault, and illegal firearm possession at different precincts. The swift resolution of the case underscores the efficiency and dedication of the police in ensuring justice and safety for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)