West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision Sees Massive Outreach

West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has distributed an estimated 7.27 crore enumeration forms, covering 94.91% of the electorate. The exercise aims to eliminate dead and fake voters, with Booth Level Officers conducting door-to-door verifications since November 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to maintain the accuracy of its electoral rolls, West Bengal has distributed approximately 7.27 crore enumeration forms as part of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative.

According to an Election Commission official, the distribution, which was still underway by Thursday afternoon, has already covered 94.91% of the electorate.

The SIR, which commenced on November 4, seeks to identify and remove dead or fraudulent voters through rigorous door-to-door verification assisted by Booth Level Officers.

