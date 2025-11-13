West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision Sees Massive Outreach

In a concerted effort to maintain the accuracy of its electoral rolls, West Bengal has distributed approximately 7.27 crore enumeration forms as part of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative.

According to an Election Commission official, the distribution, which was still underway by Thursday afternoon, has already covered 94.91% of the electorate.

The SIR, which commenced on November 4, seeks to identify and remove dead or fraudulent voters through rigorous door-to-door verification assisted by Booth Level Officers.