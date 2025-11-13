Left Menu

Tragic Blast Rocks Firecracker Factory, Claims Two Lives

A tragic explosion at a licensed firecracker factory in Tikaitnagar resulted in the death of two individuals, with five more injured. Preliminary reports suggest the blast was triggered by something within the premises. The site has been sealed for forensic investigation as rescue efforts continue.

A devastating explosion at a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit in Sarai Barai village under Tikaitnagar police station limits, Uttar Pradesh, claimed two lives and left five others injured on Thursday. Initial findings indicate that the blast originated from within the factory premises, inciting panic among locals.

The deceased were identified as Gabbar, 35, from Khamouli, and Shamsuddin, 32, from Ayodhya. Emergency services responded promptly, and firefighters battled plumes of smoke to control the situation. The factory was operating under a valid licence. Authorities have sealed the scene, calling in forensic teams to investigate the cause of the explosion.

The incident left Khalid, the license holder, and his brother Kallu with severe burns, while another injured, Nirmal, was taken to a district hospital for advanced care. Salman and Waseer, also injured, are being treated at the Rudauli Community Health Centre and are reportedly stable. Police continue to investigate the cause of the explosion, as a detailed probe is underway.

