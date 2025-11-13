Indore Man Arrested for Sexual Assault and Fraud on Transgender Person

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in Indore on Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old transgender individual under the guise of a marriage promise, police reported.

Authorities have filed the case at Vijay Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya.

The victim and the suspect initially met at a family event in Dewas district and maintained contact through Instagram. The accused allegedly coerced the transgender person to undergo gender affirmation surgery with assurances of marriage, prompting treatment at a clinic in Delhi. ADCP Dandotiya stated that the suspect is also accused of defrauding the victim of Rs 30 lakh, a sum including Rs 5 lakh purportedly for car purchase. Investigations continue following the suspect's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)