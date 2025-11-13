Left Menu

Indore Man Arrested for Sexual Assault and Fraud on Transgender Person

A 25-year-old man in Indore was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 23-year-old transgender person under the pretense of marriage. The case involves multiple sexual assaults and financial fraud, with charges filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:38 IST
Indore Man Arrested for Sexual Assault and Fraud on Transgender Person
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in Indore on Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old transgender individual under the guise of a marriage promise, police reported.

Authorities have filed the case at Vijay Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya.

The victim and the suspect initially met at a family event in Dewas district and maintained contact through Instagram. The accused allegedly coerced the transgender person to undergo gender affirmation surgery with assurances of marriage, prompting treatment at a clinic in Delhi. ADCP Dandotiya stated that the suspect is also accused of defrauding the victim of Rs 30 lakh, a sum including Rs 5 lakh purportedly for car purchase. Investigations continue following the suspect's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carlyle Eyes Lukoil's Foreign Assets

Carlyle Eyes Lukoil's Foreign Assets

 United Kingdom
2
Crackdown on Fertilizer Black Market: Securing Farmers' Future

Crackdown on Fertilizer Black Market: Securing Farmers' Future

 India
3
Traffic Advisories Issued Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's Delhi March

Traffic Advisories Issued Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's Delhi March

 India
4
Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges

Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025