Justice Delivered: Life Sentences for Seven in Decade-Old Murder Case

Seven men received life imprisonment for the decade-old murder of Kagita Rammohan Rao by an Andhra Pradesh court. The crime involved hacking Rao to death and dragging his body. Initially, nine were accused but two died during the trial, leaving seven found guilty and sentenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Machilipatnam | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial decision, a court in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district has delivered justice by sentencing seven men to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of Kagita Rammohan Rao over ten years ago.

The victim, Rao, was viciously attacked and his body dragged to a temple in Buddalapalem Gollagudem village, a grim event that occurred in 2013. A total of nine individuals faced charges under crucial sections of the IPC, but tragically, two of the accused passed away during the trial process.

Under the leadership of Machilipatnam Rural Circle Inspector A Pallapuraju, a meticulous investigation led to the conviction of the remaining seven defendants. District Sessions Judge G Gopi handed down the life sentences, marking the end of a long legal battle for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

