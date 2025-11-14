MLB's Betting Scandal: Clase and Ortiz's Courtroom Drama

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase stood in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday, entering a not-guilty plea to charges of fixing bets on his on-field performance. The MLB All-Star was accompanied by legal counsel, who facilitated his explanation through a Spanish interpreter, contesting accusations of rigging MLB games.

Secured on a $600,000 bond partially assured by his agent, Clase made the journey from the Dominican Republic to the U.S. earlier that day. His legal representative, Michael Ferrara, indicated that Clase will remain in the country for the case's duration, declining further comment to media requests.

Co-defendant and teammate Luis Ortiz has been implicated similarly, facing identical counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering. Following his guilty plea on Wednesday, law enforcement reveals the duo manipulated 'prop bets,' directly impacting game outcomes. This situation unfolds as legal sports wagering experiences an unprecedented surge in the U.S.

