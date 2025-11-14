Iran Demands UN Sanctions on US and Israel Over Military Strikes
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the United Nations to implement measures against the U.S. and Israel after military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. Araghchi cited President Trump's acknowledgment of directing Israel's attack as criminal responsibility, seeking reparations for damages incurred.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the United Nations to take action against the United States and Israel over military strikes that targeted Iran's nuclear facilities in June.
Araghchi's appeal follows President Donald Trump's admission of directing initial Israeli attacks, which Iran claims resulted in significant loss of life, including over 900 casualties.
The Iranian official argues for reparations from both nations, emphasizing potential war crimes committed during a 12-day conflict, while hinting at a desire for peaceful resolutions and nuclear agreements with the U.S.
