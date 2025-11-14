Left Menu

Iran Demands UN Sanctions on US and Israel Over Military Strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the United Nations to implement measures against the U.S. and Israel after military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. Araghchi cited President Trump's acknowledgment of directing Israel's attack as criminal responsibility, seeking reparations for damages incurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:10 IST
Iran Demands UN Sanctions on US and Israel Over Military Strikes
Abbas Araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the United Nations to take action against the United States and Israel over military strikes that targeted Iran's nuclear facilities in June.

Araghchi's appeal follows President Donald Trump's admission of directing initial Israeli attacks, which Iran claims resulted in significant loss of life, including over 900 casualties.

The Iranian official argues for reparations from both nations, emphasizing potential war crimes committed during a 12-day conflict, while hinting at a desire for peaceful resolutions and nuclear agreements with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers with a 2-0 Victory

Ireland Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers with a 2-0 Victory

 Global
2
Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket: A New Era in Space Exploration

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket: A New Era in Space Exploration

 Global
3
Charlotte Prepares for Immigration Crackdown Amid Federal Operation Fears

Charlotte Prepares for Immigration Crackdown Amid Federal Operation Fears

 United States
4
Carlyle Eyes Lukoil Assets Amid Sanctions Standoff

Carlyle Eyes Lukoil Assets Amid Sanctions Standoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025