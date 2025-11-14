Left Menu

Russia's U.N. Countermove: A New Draft on Gaza

Russia presented its draft resolution on Gaza to the U.N., challenging the U.S. resolution endorsing Trump's Gaza peace plan. Both resolutions aim at achieving a sustainable ceasefire, but the Russian proposal excludes the U.S.-suggested transitional governance body. The diplomatic tug-of-war highlights the fragile peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 04:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a diplomatic maneuver, Russia proposed its own U.N. resolution on Gaza, counteracting the U.S. commitment to President Donald Trump's peace plan. The U.S. had circulated its draft aiming to stabilize the region.

The Russian draft intends to provide a balanced approach, urging the U.N. to explore stabilization force options, while excluding the U.S.-suggested transitional administration, known as the 'Board of Peace.'

Both nations seek Security Council backing amidst a delicate ceasefire. U.S. officials caution against discord, stressing the urgency for a unified Council effort to secure lasting peace in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

