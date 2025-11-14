Russia's U.N. Countermove: A New Draft on Gaza

In a diplomatic maneuver, Russia proposed its own U.N. resolution on Gaza, counteracting the U.S. commitment to President Donald Trump's peace plan. The U.S. had circulated its draft aiming to stabilize the region.

The Russian draft intends to provide a balanced approach, urging the U.N. to explore stabilization force options, while excluding the U.S.-suggested transitional administration, known as the 'Board of Peace.'

Both nations seek Security Council backing amidst a delicate ceasefire. U.S. officials caution against discord, stressing the urgency for a unified Council effort to secure lasting peace in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)