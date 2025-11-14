Families Seek Justice in Boeing 737 MAX Case
Families of victims from the Boeing 737 MAX crashes petitioned a U.S. appeals court to overturn a decision that dismissed a criminal case against Boeing. They argue the Justice Department violated their rights by negotiating with Boeing without their input, despite judicial criticism of the decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 04:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
Victims' families of the deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes have made an appeal to a U.S. court to overturn a recent decision.
A judge had approved the Justice Department's request to dismiss the criminal case against Boeing, despite expressing personal disagreement with the move.
The families argue that their rights were sidelined during negotiations between the Justice Department and Boeing, prompting their appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boeing
- 737 MAX
- families
- crashes
- court
- Justice Department
- dismissal
- right violation
- appeal
- negotiation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judicial Shakeup: Two Supreme Court Judges Resign over Controversial Amendment
Court Curbs Shiv Sena Leader's Defamatory Claims Against Businessman
Historic Appointment: Justice Aminuddin Khan Heads Pakistan's New Federal Constitutional Court
MLB's Betting Scandal: Clase and Ortiz's Courtroom Drama
Cauvery Conflict: Supreme Court Sparks Controversy over Mekedatu Dam