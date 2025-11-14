Drone Debris Incident at Russian Grain Terminal

Debris from a drone fell upon a grain terminal in the Russian port of Novorossiisk, but the incident resulted in no critical damage, as reported by Interfax via the terminal operator, Novorossiysk Grain Plant.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday that their air defense forces successfully intercepted or shot down 216 Ukrainian drones overnight.

This incident highlights the ongoing tension and the effectiveness of Russian air defense amid the current conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)