Drone Debris Incident at Russian Grain Terminal

A drone debris incident occurred at the Novorossiysk grain terminal, causing no significant damage. Overnight, Russian air defense successfully intercepted or downed 216 Ukrainian drones, according to the Defence Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Debris from a drone fell upon a grain terminal in the Russian port of Novorossiisk, but the incident resulted in no critical damage, as reported by Interfax via the terminal operator, Novorossiysk Grain Plant.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday that their air defense forces successfully intercepted or shot down 216 Ukrainian drones overnight.

This incident highlights the ongoing tension and the effectiveness of Russian air defense amid the current conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

