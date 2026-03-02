Drone Debris Sparks Concerns at Russian Grain Terminal

On Monday, drone debris fell onto a grain terminal in the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, according to a report from Interfax. Despite the incident, the head of the operating company confirmed that the terminal sustained no damages.

The facility continues to operate normally, allaying initial fears of potentially severe disruptions due to the falling debris.

No injuries or further complications were reported as authorities continue to assess the situation in light of local and international attention.

