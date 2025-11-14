Left Menu

Devastation in Kyiv: Russia's Latest Assault Leaves Trailing Fires

A significant drone and missile attack by Russian forces struck Kyiv, causing explosions, fires, and devastation throughout the city. Casualties include three dead and 26 injured. The attack extensively damaged residential areas, schools, and medical facilities. Ukrainian officials urge immediate international intervention to counteract aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:35 IST
Devastation in Kyiv: Russia's Latest Assault Leaves Trailing Fires
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces unleashed a substantial barrage of drones and missiles on Kyiv early Friday, targeting residential buildings and sparking widespread explosions and fires, according to city officials.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an initial toll of three fatalities, alongside 26 injuries. The chaos extended to fires and debris damaging high-rise buildings, a school, a medical center, and administrative properties citywide.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged prompt global action, including measures from the G7, to counter this brutal assault. Sybiha stressed the necessity for enhanced defense aid to Ukraine and pressure on Russia, especially regarding decision-making on frozen assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

