Devastation in Kyiv: Russia's Latest Assault Leaves Trailing Fires

Russian forces unleashed a substantial barrage of drones and missiles on Kyiv early Friday, targeting residential buildings and sparking widespread explosions and fires, according to city officials.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an initial toll of three fatalities, alongside 26 injuries. The chaos extended to fires and debris damaging high-rise buildings, a school, a medical center, and administrative properties citywide.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged prompt global action, including measures from the G7, to counter this brutal assault. Sybiha stressed the necessity for enhanced defense aid to Ukraine and pressure on Russia, especially regarding decision-making on frozen assets.

