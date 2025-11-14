Crackdown in Meghalaya: MP's Son Fined for Misuse of Vehicle Flasher

In a recent incident that highlights strict enforcement measures in Meghalaya, Tanzil Hussain, the son of Assam Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, faced penalties for the unauthorized use of flasher lights on his vehicle. This was disclosed by officials on a routine night check held at Umling in the Ri-Bhoi district last Thursday.

Police stopped the vehicle registered under Tanzil's name after an illegal flasher light was noticed, leading to a detailed inspection. Upon verification, it was evident that there was no authorization for the flasher light, serving as a violation of governmental protocols.

Senior Superintendent of Police VS Rathore stated emphatically that misuse of official symbols would not be tolerated. This tactical move forms part of a larger initiative to crack down on illegal flasher light usage across Meghalaya, ensuring such privileges are reserved exclusively for officeholders.

