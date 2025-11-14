Beed Prepares for Peaceful Local Body Polls
Police authorities in Beed conducted a review of the district's law and order situation ahead of the local body elections. A meeting was held to inform about new digital complaint platforms and assert that strict action will be taken against disruptions.
Authorities in Beed are ramping up efforts to ensure a peaceful local body election, with police reviewing the district's law and order situation.
On Thursday, a critical meeting was conducted at Beed city police station. Citizens, peace committee members, and political leaders were present to discuss upcoming strategies.
Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat introduced new digital platforms, including QR codes and helpline numbers, for lodging complaints. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pooja Pawar emphasized stringent legal actions against any attempts to disrupt the election or incite disorder.
