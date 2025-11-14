Left Menu

Beed Prepares for Peaceful Local Body Polls

Police authorities in Beed conducted a review of the district's law and order situation ahead of the local body elections. A meeting was held to inform about new digital complaint platforms and assert that strict action will be taken against disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:36 IST
Beed Prepares for Peaceful Local Body Polls
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Beed are ramping up efforts to ensure a peaceful local body election, with police reviewing the district's law and order situation.

On Thursday, a critical meeting was conducted at Beed city police station. Citizens, peace committee members, and political leaders were present to discuss upcoming strategies.

Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat introduced new digital platforms, including QR codes and helpline numbers, for lodging complaints. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pooja Pawar emphasized stringent legal actions against any attempts to disrupt the election or incite disorder.

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

 India
2
Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and Multilogistix Awards

Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and ...

 India
3

Zero Knowledge Proof: Redefining Token Distribution with Transparency

 United States
4
Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025