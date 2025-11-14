EU's Strategic Move: Training 3,000 Palestinian Police for Gaza Deployment

The European Union is poised to discuss a significant initiative to lead the training of 3,000 Palestinian police officers ahead of a full-scale deployment in Gaza. This plan, part of a broader U.S.-proposed strategy for Gaza's stabilization, will be a key topic at the ministers' meeting scheduled for November 20.

According to documents prepared by the EU's diplomatic services, the plan would expand the bloc's mission focus, currently centered on border assistance and justice reforms, to include direct training of police forces. This initiative is integral to implementing the initial phase of a deal between Israel and Hamas.

However, challenges persist as Russia introduces its own UN resolution on Gaza, potentially complicating the EU's advancement on training and expansion efforts, a counterbalance to the U.S.'s own planned resolutions.