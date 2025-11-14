Left Menu

EU's Strategic Move: Training 3,000 Palestinian Police for Gaza Deployment

The European Union is considering leading a program to train 3,000 Palestinian police officers, aiming for eventual deployment in Gaza. This initiative aligns with a 20-point plan for Gaza proposed by President Trump, though its future remains uncertain due to competing diplomatic resolutions.

14-11-2025
The European Union is poised to discuss a significant initiative to lead the training of 3,000 Palestinian police officers ahead of a full-scale deployment in Gaza. This plan, part of a broader U.S.-proposed strategy for Gaza's stabilization, will be a key topic at the ministers' meeting scheduled for November 20.

According to documents prepared by the EU's diplomatic services, the plan would expand the bloc's mission focus, currently centered on border assistance and justice reforms, to include direct training of police forces. This initiative is integral to implementing the initial phase of a deal between Israel and Hamas.

However, challenges persist as Russia introduces its own UN resolution on Gaza, potentially complicating the EU's advancement on training and expansion efforts, a counterbalance to the U.S.'s own planned resolutions.

