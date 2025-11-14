Presidential Group Accelerates eThekwini Fix to Boost Tourism, Services

Efforts to restore the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality to a functional, investor-friendly, and tourism-ready city have gained renewed momentum, with government confirming that key projects aimed at revitalisation and service delivery are firmly on track. This assurance followed a comprehensive Inspection in Loco by the Presidential eThekwini Working Group (PeWG) across multiple strategic sites on Thursday.

Led by Director-General in the Presidency and Secretary of Cabinet, Phindile Baleni, together with PeWG co-chair Michael Mabuyakhulu, the visit assessed progress on a range of interventions designed to reverse infrastructure decay, intensify urban renewal, and rebuild public confidence after several years of economic strain, governance challenges, and service delivery disruptions.

A Coordinated Turnaround Approach for a City Under Pressure

The PeWG — formed after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s February 2024 engagement with Durban stakeholders — has become one of the most active and results-driven platforms in the country, bringing together national, provincial, and local government alongside business, technical teams, and social partners.

The group is tasked with tackling:

Water interruptions and infrastructure failures

Damage from the 2022 floods

Declining tourism

Challenges at the Durban Port

Crime and safety issues

Urban decay in key economic zones

Thursday’s inspection focused on three priority areas: tourism revitalisation, inner-city regeneration, and major water and environmental infrastructure projects, including flood mitigation systems.

Baleni said the PeWG’s work began at a time when frustration among businesses and residents was high, but today the city is steadily shifting “from frustration to focus” with visible improvements on the ground.

“Today Is About Reflection and Recommitment” — Baleni

Baleni emphasised that the visit was more than an inspection; it was a recommitment to the accelerated restoration of eThekwini’s functionality and economic competitiveness.

“Today is not merely about visiting sites. It is about reflection and recommitment, celebrating progress, identifying bottlenecks, and accelerating delivery where it matters most.”

She acknowledged earlier delays due to funding shortfalls but confirmed that solutions are being implemented. This includes hosting the Umlazi Canal Financing Workshop, which secured pathways to fund essential flood-management infrastructure in the South Durban Basin.

Baleni praised the strength of partnerships driving the turnaround:

“The PeWG has made it possible for government, business and social partners to work collaboratively in resolving mutual areas of frustration.”

Mabuyakhulu: “Citizens Want Performance, Not Promises”

Co-chair Michael Mabuyakhulu described the inspection as an accountability exercise, stressing the need to convert reported progress into meaningful improvements for communities, traders, and businesses.

“Citizens are not waiting for promises, they are waiting for performance and tangible results,” he said.

Mabuyakhulu noted that the group has, over the past 18 months, become one of South Africa’s most effective multi-stakeholder platforms, with achievements including:

Improved water revenue collection

Upgraded infrastructure

Enhanced safety and operational coordination

Stronger partnerships with business

He said the inspection allows the PeWG to hear directly from technical teams, identify on-site obstacles, and strengthen coordination where gaps persist. He acknowledged the critical contribution of business, noting that “if something is working, we must replicate it; if something is stuck, we must unblock it quickly.”

Business Community Sees Growing Signs of Recovery

Kim Macllwaine, Vice-President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the progress achieved so far, noting improved collaboration and tangible developments over the past 12 to 18 months.

“These projects will restore investor confidence in the metro. I hope that confidence will increase in the future,” he said.

Business leaders view the improving environment as essential to reviving Durban’s tourism sector, strengthening logistics capabilities, and supporting industrial growth.

Progress Inspected Across Key Strategic Sites

Thursday’s site visits highlighted some of the high-impact projects underway:

Moses Mabhida Stadium Rehabilitation

Repairs and upgrades are underway to preserve one of Durban’s most iconic tourism and events landmarks.

Umlazi Canal — Critical Flood Management Infrastructure

A major intervention site in the South Durban Basin, aimed at improving flood resilience, protecting industries, and preventing future water contamination crises.

Phoenix Industrial Park

A vital economic hub where infrastructure rehabilitation is supporting manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics operations.

Rivertown Precinct and Old Post Office Urban Renewal Project

A flagship example of inner-city regeneration, demonstrating how neglected buildings and business corridors can be revived to attract investment, foot traffic, and cultural activity.

A Blueprint for National Replication

The PeWG reports progress to the President and key Ministers every three weeks. Its successes and lessons will inform similar interventions in other municipalities experiencing service delivery breakdowns.

Baleni and Mabuyakhulu reiterated that the group remains fully committed to ensuring the completion of all targeted projects by next year, with clear actions, timelines, and accountability mechanisms.

A Shared Responsibility to Rebuild eThekwini

The co-chairs stressed that the metro’s recovery depends on shared responsibility among government, business, communities, and technical experts.

Baleni concluded that the PeWG will continue to translate inspection outcomes into concrete follow-up action that restores confidence in eThekwini as a functional, investor-ready, and tourism-friendly metro.