Azerbaijan Issues Strong Protest Over Embassy Damage

Azerbaijan protested against Russia after an Iskander missile caused significant damage to its embassy in Kyiv. Although the incident occurred during a series of Russian attacks on Kyiv, no injuries were reported. Azerbaijan expressed its concerns by summoning the Russian ambassador for a formal protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has lodged a strong protest with Russia following a missile incident that damaged its embassy in Kyiv, the nation's Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

The Azerbaijani authorities stated that a Russian Iskander missile destroyed part of the embassy's perimeter wall, causing substantial damage, although fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The timing of the incident coincided with broader Russian missile and drone strikes targeting the Ukrainian capital, further intensifying diplomatic tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

