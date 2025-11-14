Left Menu

Diplomatic Solidarity Against Terrorism: China Extends Condolences

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi offered condolences to Indian and Pakistani counterparts over recent terror attacks in Delhi and Islamabad, expressing China's firm opposition to terrorism and support for regional collaboration to combat the threat.

Updated: 14-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:21 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed solidarity with India and Pakistan following recent terror attacks in their capitals, according to a report by Xinhua news agency.

In a message sent to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Wang condemned the deadly car blast in Delhi and reiterated China's stance against all forms of terrorism.

Further extending condolences to the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Wang addressed a suicide bombing in Islamabad, which tragically claimed 12 lives, emphasizing regional unity to combat terrorism.

