Trio Behind Bars: Crackdown on International Drug Syndicate in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have apprehended three men involved in an international drug syndicate. Already jailed in Chennai, the trio was implicated in a cocaine seizure worth Rs 15 crore. The accused, previously caught by the Narcotics Control Bureau, had smuggled the cocaine from Ethiopia into Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:31 IST
An international drug syndicate has been disrupted after Mumbai police arrested three individuals connected to a massive cocaine confiscation valued at Rs 15 crore. The arrest was made following a probe that linked the group to an earlier drug storage incident.

Taken into custody from their incarceration in Chennai, the accused, Tarun Kapoor, Himanshu Shah, and Sahil Attari, were identified as central figures in the operation. They are now under police custody in relation to the Dongri area cocaine seizure in South Mumbai, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe.

Investigators uncovered that Kapoor had been residing at the Sabina Guest House, where the smuggling took place, using capsules to transport the contraband. While previously caught this year by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a separate incident, the trio failed to disclose this hidden stash, leading to ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

