The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed statements made by a German general about a potential conflict between Russia and NATO, calling them baseless fear-mongering. General Alexander Sollfrank speculated on a possible Russian attack on a NATO member depending on Western allies' actions, claiming Moscow's readiness for a small-scale attack.

Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, refuted any Russian plans to attack NATO, highlighting the steps taken by Moscow for its own security as NATO increases its deployment near Russia's borders. She criticized the perpetuation of conflict rhetoric as a strategy to cover up missteps by other powers.

Zakharova argued that any talk of a conflict with NATO is intended to manipulate public perception and justify the mistakes, miscalculations, and crimes of others. Moscow, she stated, remains focused on its defensive measures to counter the growing NATO presence.

