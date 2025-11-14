British Man Admits to Terrorist Plot, Faces Trial

A British man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to plotting a terrorist attack. Ilyas Akhtar, 20, appeared via video link at London's Old Bailey court, where he admitted to preparing terrorist acts, including accessing an al Qaeda manual, acquiring lethal weapons, and scouting sites near Windsor Castle.

Among Akhtar's allegations is his reconnaissance at the Victoria Barracks, home to the Coldstream Guards infantry regiment tasked with royal protection roles. Akhtar also faced charges for arson, admitting to setting a church ablaze in Slough, a proximate town to Windsor.

While Akhtar admitted to several charges of illegal possession of records and bomb hoaxes, he denied involvement in other arson incidents. His trial is expected to proceed at Woolwich Crown Court next year, with Akhtar remaining in custody until then.

(With inputs from agencies.)