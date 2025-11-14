Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks

Diplomatic tensions have mounted between China and Japan as China's ambassador to Japan issued a strong protest over comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan. The Chinese embassy released a statement highlighting this development on Friday.

Last week, Prime Minister Takaichi made remarks in parliament suggesting that a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a 'survival-threatening situation,' warranting a military response from Tokyo. These statements led to a diplomatic row between the two nations.

Chinese ambassador Wu Jianghao expressed that Takaichi's comments 'grossly interfered in China's internal affairs' and 'crossed China's red line' during a meeting with Japan's vice foreign minister, according to the statement released by the Chinese embassy.

