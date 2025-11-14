Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks
China's ambassador to Japan strongly protested comments made by Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan. Takaichi described a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan as a 'survival-threatening situation' that could provoke a military response from Japan. China viewed these remarks as severe interference in its internal affairs.
- Country:
- China
Diplomatic tensions have mounted between China and Japan as China's ambassador to Japan issued a strong protest over comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan. The Chinese embassy released a statement highlighting this development on Friday.
Last week, Prime Minister Takaichi made remarks in parliament suggesting that a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a 'survival-threatening situation,' warranting a military response from Tokyo. These statements led to a diplomatic row between the two nations.
Chinese ambassador Wu Jianghao expressed that Takaichi's comments 'grossly interfered in China's internal affairs' and 'crossed China's red line' during a meeting with Japan's vice foreign minister, according to the statement released by the Chinese embassy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heights Group's Cultural Ambassador Honored in Brampton
Diplomatic Strengthening: Sergio Gor Takes Charge as US Ambassador to India
U.S. Ambassador Criticizes Britain's Nuclear Strategy
Sergio Gor Sworn in as US Ambassador to India: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges
Strengthening Ties: Sergio Gor Appointed as US Ambassador to India