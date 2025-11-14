South Africa's Compassionate Gesture: A Haven for Palestinians Amid Controversy
South Africa permitted entry to 130 Palestinians initially denied access due to travel document issues. The group’s travels, organized by an unregistered body, led to controversy and investigation. South Africa supports Palestinian statehood and filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over accusations of genocide.
South Africa has granted entry to 130 Palestinians who initially faced denial at Johannesburg airport due to lacking travel documentation. Interior ministry officials confirmed a review of claims that an unlicensed entity orchestrated their impromptu journey.
The country, a steadfast advocate of Palestinian statehood, accused Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice, intensifying bilateral tensions. Despite these diplomatic strains, South African authorities proceeded with the humanitarian admission under a 90-day visa exemption after aid from Gift of the Givers, a local NGO.
President Cyril Ramaphosa underscored motivations of compassion, emphasizing South Africa's longstanding support for Palestinians. Intelligence and international relations departments continue to probe the origins of the group's travel arrangements.
