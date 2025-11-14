Knife-Wielding Man Halted at Montparnasse Station

French police successfully immobilized an individual brandishing a knife at the Montparnasse train station in Paris. The incident unfolded on Friday morning, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

The Paris prosecutor's office released a statement confirming that an officer used his firearm in the confrontation, which led the suspect to self-inflict knife wounds. Eyewitnesses, including a Reuters photographer, reported hearing gunshots and witnessing a commotion as crowds surged through the concourse.

Following the intervention, authorities evacuated the station, a major transit hub for trains traveling to the west and southwest of France. Notably, the man involved in the incident had prior police interactions related to domestic violence, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)