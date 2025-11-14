Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab Government Over Judiciary Infrastructure Failures

The Supreme Court criticized the Punjab government for prioritizing housing over judiciary infrastructure and possibly misusing central funds. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi highlighted inadequate facilities and urged better budgetary commitments. The Punjab government's appeal was withdrawn, and the issue will be revisited in the high court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed strong disapproval towards the Punjab government's handling of infrastructure for the judiciary, accusing the state of prioritizing its own housing developments over building courts and properly using allocated central grants.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi reprimanded the state for the lack of action in developing judicial facilities, despite repeated instructions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The bench suggested the diversion of central funds meant for judicial infrastructure to other projects by state officials.

The Supreme Court's criticism emerged during a hearing on Punjab's appeal against the high court's directive to establish judicial infrastructure in Malerkotla. Punjab's representatives defended their actions as the court emphasized the need for strategic infrastructure planning before creating new districts. The Punjab government was allowed to withdraw its appeal and was directed to address these issues in the state high court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

