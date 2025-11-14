Left Menu

Knife-wielding Man Sparks Chaos at Paris Train Station

A knife-wielding man was shot and wounded by French police at Paris' Montparnasse train station. Before his arrest, he threatened his family in a Paris suburb and took a train to Montparnasse, prompting a chaotic scene and evacuation of the station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:29 IST
Knife-wielding Man Sparks Chaos at Paris Train Station
A dramatic scene unfolded at Paris' Montparnasse train station when French police shot and incapacitated a knife-wielding man last Friday. The man, who had reportedly threatened his family before boarding a train, encountered police awaiting his arrival, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office.

Upon confrontation, the man threatened to harm himself, prompting officers to shoot him in the legs. Eyewitness accounts reported by Reuters suggest multiple gunshots were heard, leading to a surge of panic among commuters. The police source confirmed at least one gunshot was acknowledged by authorities.

The incident caused immediate chaos in the busy station, which handles both suburban and high-speed trains. Amidst the ensuing evacuation, witnesses described a frantic rush to safety, highlighting the tense atmosphere of the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

