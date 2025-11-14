Standoff at Montparnasse: Knife-Wielding Man Shot by Paris Police
A knife-wielding man was shot by police at Paris's Montparnasse train station. The incident involved a man known for domestic violence. Initial reports indicate no terrorism links. The event caused minor disruptions, following emergency services being called after the man injured himself.
An incident at Montparnasse train station in Paris saw police shoot and wound a man wielding a knife, according to the city's prosecutor's office.
The man, known for domestic violence, inflicted knife wounds on himself, prompting emergency services to respond. Authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive.
The shooting, occurring a day after the anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks, resulted in slight traffic disruptions as SNCF set up a security perimeter around part of the station.
