Standoff at Montparnasse: Knife-Wielding Man Shot by Paris Police

A knife-wielding man was shot by police at Paris's Montparnasse train station. The incident involved a man known for domestic violence. Initial reports indicate no terrorism links. The event caused minor disruptions, following emergency services being called after the man injured himself.

Standoff at Montparnasse: Knife-Wielding Man Shot by Paris Police
  • Country:
  • France

An incident at Montparnasse train station in Paris saw police shoot and wound a man wielding a knife, according to the city's prosecutor's office.

The man, known for domestic violence, inflicted knife wounds on himself, prompting emergency services to respond. Authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive.

The shooting, occurring a day after the anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks, resulted in slight traffic disruptions as SNCF set up a security perimeter around part of the station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

