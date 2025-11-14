Standoff at Montparnasse: Knife-Wielding Man Shot by Paris Police

An incident at Montparnasse train station in Paris saw police shoot and wound a man wielding a knife, according to the city's prosecutor's office.

The man, known for domestic violence, inflicted knife wounds on himself, prompting emergency services to respond. Authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive.

The shooting, occurring a day after the anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks, resulted in slight traffic disruptions as SNCF set up a security perimeter around part of the station.

