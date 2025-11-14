Vice-President Inaugurates Rotary Tejas, Celebrates Service and Humanitarianism

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, inaugurated the Rotary Tejas – Wings of Change event today at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, marking the commencement of a three-day national gathering of Rotarian leaders and changemakers. Held from 14–16 November 2025, the event has brought together over 1,400 delegates, including Rotary leaders, policymakers, corporate partners, philanthropists, innovators and prominent public figures from across India.

The platform celebrates Rotary’s century-long legacy of service, while charting a forward-looking vision to amplify humanitarian actions in line with India’s developmental aspirations.

Celebrating Rotary’s Century of Service

In his inaugural address, the Vice-President lauded Rotary’s exceptional contributions over the past 100 years—efforts that have shaped millions of lives and strengthened the foundations of India’s social progress. He highlighted Rotary’s landmark involvement in:

Public health missions, including immunisation and disease prevention

Literacy and education projects, particularly in underserved communities

Clean water and sanitation initiatives

Environmental conservation efforts, including afforestation and climate action

Peace-building and conflict resolution across global communities

Shri Radhakrishnan praised these achievements as a testament to the power of collective goodwill, noting that Rotary’s ethos aligns deeply with India’s civilisational value of Seva Parmo Dharmah — Service Above All.

‘Tejas’: A Symbol of Compassion and Knowledge

Speaking to the gathering, the Vice-President emphasized that Tejas—symbolizing the energy of enlightenment and the warmth of compassion—captures the essence of Rotary’s mission. He noted that these qualities are essential to nation-building in the 21st century, especially at a time when India stands at the crossroads of rapid technological growth, socio-economic transformations, and unprecedented opportunities.

He credited the vigorous efforts of the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for championing innovation, inclusive healthcare, digital empowerment, and sustainable development. He stated that citizen-led efforts such as Rotary significantly amplify and complement national development programs.

A Personal Reflection: Rotary’s Role in Building Leaders

In a heartfelt recollection, Shri Radhakrishnan shared memories of his years as a Rotaractor—attending district conventions, coordinating student service activities, and learning the values of leadership and community engagement. He highlighted how Rotary’s youth wings serve as an influential platform for nurturing responsible citizens and future national leaders.

The Vice-President cited several milestones in Rotary’s journey in India, including the country’s first-ever ambulance service on a national highway, initiated by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore. He also noted Rotary’s status as one of India’s fastest-growing philanthropic organisations, with an expanding footprint across states and districts.

Rotary’s Legacy in Global Polio Eradication

A major highlight of the speech was the recognition of Rotary’s monumental contribution to the global fight against polio. Shri Radhakrishnan applauded Rotary International for investing over USD 2 billion in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, a mission that helped India achieve its polio-free status and continues to support vulnerable nations worldwide.

He remarked that this extraordinary achievement stands as one of the greatest success stories in global public health.

Strengthening CSR Partnerships for National Progress

Shri Radhakrishnan underlined the need for strong public-private-community partnerships to meet 21st-century development challenges. He noted that development is not solely the government’s responsibility, but a collective mission shared by civil society, volunteers and corporate partners.

He praised Rotary’s active collaborations with corporate CSR arms, which have amplified the impact of major national initiatives such as:

Swachh Bharat Mission

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Har Ghar Jal

Ayushman Bharat

Digital India inclusion projects

By leveraging volunteerism and CSR contributions, Rotary has helped build India’s social and moral capital, the Vice-President said.

A Call to Embrace Innovation, Inclusion and Sustainability

Shri Radhakrishnan urged Rotarians to remain torchbearers of progress, innovation and ethical leadership. He encouraged Rotary clubs across India to scale initiatives in:

Skill development and youth empowerment

Digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness

Environmental sustainability and climate resilience

Healthcare accessibility, particularly in marginalised regions

Entrepreneurship and livelihood creation

He noted that Rotary’s greatest strength lies in its ability to unite diverse individuals—professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, and community leaders—toward a shared humanitarian purpose.

Rotary’s Expanding Footprint in India

Rotary International is today one of the world’s largest volunteer-driven networks, with more than 1.4 million members across 200+ countries. In India alone, Rotary boasts over 2,10,000 members and 6,700+ clubs, making it one of the most influential civic networks contributing to national development.

Indian Rotary clubs lead wide-ranging initiatives spanning:

Health camps and disease prevention

Literacy enhancement

Water conservation and sanitation systems

Disaster response

Peace-building and youth leadership programs

Environmental stewardship and renewable energy solutions

A Vision for a Compassionate and Progressive India

The Rotary Tejas – Wings of Change event stands as a celebration of service, unity and innovation at a time when India is redefining its developmental ambitions. Through the synergy of government leadership, citizen-led initiatives and global goodwill, Rotary continues to serve as a transformative force in nation-building.

Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan concluded with a powerful message, urging all Rotarians to “carry forward the light of compassion, knowledge and service to illuminate every corner of society.”