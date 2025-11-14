Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life in Marriage Proposal Journey

A tragic road accident claimed the life of 50-year-old Suresh while injuring his son and relative as they traveled for a marriage proposal discussion. The accident happened near Devrakanpur village, with the pickup driver fleeing afterward. Police are working to track down the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:26 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life in Marriage Proposal Journey
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident resulted in the death of Suresh, 50, as his party journeyed to discuss a marriage proposal for his daughter. The incident unfolded near Devrakanpur village when a speeding pickup van collided with their motorcycle, police reported.

Traveling from Sakroli to Sasni, Suresh with his son Rakesh and relative Vikas were launched onto the road upon impact. Despite rapid response by Jalesar police, Suresh succumbed to his injuries at the community health center. Rakesh and Vikas sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

According to Station House Officer Amit Kumar Singh, the pickup driver fled the scene in the aftermath. Efforts are ongoing to locate the driver, and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

 India
2
Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc offers virtual tour of mining-related ops for international trade fair visitors

Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc offers virtual tour of mining-related ops for...

 India
3
Max Healthcare's Profit Soars: A Merger Fuels Growth

Max Healthcare's Profit Soars: A Merger Fuels Growth

 India
4
Doctors Divided: The Alleged Terror Connection Shaking India's Medical Community

Doctors Divided: The Alleged Terror Connection Shaking India's Medical Commu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025