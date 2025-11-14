Tragic Road Accident Claims Life in Marriage Proposal Journey

A devastating road accident resulted in the death of Suresh, 50, as his party journeyed to discuss a marriage proposal for his daughter. The incident unfolded near Devrakanpur village when a speeding pickup van collided with their motorcycle, police reported.

Traveling from Sakroli to Sasni, Suresh with his son Rakesh and relative Vikas were launched onto the road upon impact. Despite rapid response by Jalesar police, Suresh succumbed to his injuries at the community health center. Rakesh and Vikas sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

According to Station House Officer Amit Kumar Singh, the pickup driver fled the scene in the aftermath. Efforts are ongoing to locate the driver, and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

