Gujarat ATS Nabs Key Figure in Cross-Border Arms Smuggling
Gurpreet Singh, wanted for his role in smuggling arms for a Pakistan-linked terrorist network, was captured by the Gujarat ATS. Singh's arrest followed a specific tip-off from Punjab police, revealing his involvement in a grenade attack conspiracy orchestrated by operatives in Malaysia.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has successfully apprehended Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopi Billa, a key figure wanted for smuggling arms linked to Pakistan-based terrorist networks. This significant arrest was made based on precise intelligence shared by Punjab police.
Singh was captured in Halol, Panchmahal district. Previously working as a laborer in a factory, Singh was detained from a hotel for further interrogation. His capture unveiled crucial details about a conspiracy involving grenade attacks, orchestrated by operatives in Malaysia aiming to destabilize the region.
According to the ATS release, Singh played a crucial role in transporting two grenades and pistols, aligning with directives from handlers in Pakistan's ISI. This arrest follows a larger investigation into cross-border terrorism, with Punjab police recently registering cases related to these heinous activities.
