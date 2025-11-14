Left Menu

Knife-Wielding Incident Brings Panic to Paris Train Station

A knife-wielding man was shot and wounded by French police at Montparnasse train station in Paris. Panic ensued among commuters as emergency services attended to the man, who later inflicted self-injury. This incident followed the anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks, evoking fresh memories of past tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French police shot and incapacitated a knife-wielding man at Montparnasse train station in Paris on Friday, according to the city prosecutor's office. The 34-year-old suspect was shot in the leg before stabbing himself in the throat, and was promptly attended to by emergency services.

A police source informed Reuters that the man is in hospital and suffering from life-threatening injuries. A passer-by sustained an injury to the foot from one of the shots fired, as reported by the prosecutor's office.

The man's presence at the station was due to an ongoing investigation into domestic violence. The incident stirred panic among commuters, coinciding with the commemorations of the 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris, which left 130 people dead. Witness Elvire Vaisse expressed renewed stress, recalling memories of past tragedies.

