Chaos at Montparnasse: Knife Attack Shakes Paris Train Station
A knife-wielding man was shot and wounded by police at Montparnasse train station in Paris, leading to panic among commuters. The 34-year-old, implicated in domestic violence investigations, was subdued after stabbing himself. The incident invoked memories of the 2015 Paris attacks.
A knife-wielding man was shot and wounded by police at the Montparnasse train station in the heart of Paris on Friday, sparking fear and panic among commuters. This development was confirmed by the city prosecutor's office in a statement.
In a dramatic turn of events, a police officer aimed and shot the 34-year-old man in the leg, who subsequently turned the knife on himself, injuring his own throat. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene. Additionally, a passer-by sustained a foot injury from one of the police shots.
This suspect was under investigation for a series of domestic violence cases and had received an 18-month suspended sentence in September. The incident unfolded as France was just commemorating the 10th anniversary of the devastating jihadist attacks that took 130 lives in Paris. Witnesses described a chilling echo of those tragic events, intensifying the atmosphere of anxiety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
