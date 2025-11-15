Left Menu

Mystery Blast at Kashmir Police Station Sparks Panic

A late-night explosion and subsequent fire occurred at a police station in Srinagar, Kashmir, causing panic and raising concerns about casualties. The cause of the blast is unknown, and it follows a recent deadly car explosion in Delhi, labeled as a terrorist act by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:39 IST
Mystery Blast at Kashmir Police Station Sparks Panic

An explosion shook a police station in Srinagar, Kashmir, late Friday, inciting chaos and fear of potential casualties, according to local police sources. Flames engulfed the Nowgam police station as fire services rushed to control the blaze.

Indian media confirmed the explosion with visuals of intense fire. Authorities have not yet determined the explosion's cause.

The incident occurred just days after a car bomb detonated in Delhi, widely regarded as a terrorist attack by officials. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing as security concerns heighten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

 Global
2
Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

 Global
3
Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

 India
4
Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025