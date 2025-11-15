Mystery Blast at Kashmir Police Station Sparks Panic
A late-night explosion and subsequent fire occurred at a police station in Srinagar, Kashmir, causing panic and raising concerns about casualties. The cause of the blast is unknown, and it follows a recent deadly car explosion in Delhi, labeled as a terrorist act by the government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:39 IST
An explosion shook a police station in Srinagar, Kashmir, late Friday, inciting chaos and fear of potential casualties, according to local police sources. Flames engulfed the Nowgam police station as fire services rushed to control the blaze.
Indian media confirmed the explosion with visuals of intense fire. Authorities have not yet determined the explosion's cause.
The incident occurred just days after a car bomb detonated in Delhi, widely regarded as a terrorist attack by officials. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing as security concerns heighten.
