Mystery Blast at Kashmir Police Station Sparks Panic

An explosion shook a police station in Srinagar, Kashmir, late Friday, inciting chaos and fear of potential casualties, according to local police sources. Flames engulfed the Nowgam police station as fire services rushed to control the blaze.

Indian media confirmed the explosion with visuals of intense fire. Authorities have not yet determined the explosion's cause.

The incident occurred just days after a car bomb detonated in Delhi, widely regarded as a terrorist attack by officials. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing as security concerns heighten.

(With inputs from agencies.)