Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blast at Srinagar Police Station

A tragic explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar resulted in the death of eight people and injuries to 27 others during the handling of confiscated explosives. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blast at Srinagar Police Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar on Friday night claimed eight lives and injured 27 others. The tragedy struck during the handling of seized explosives connected to a 'white-collar terror module' case.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed profound grief over the incident, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a quick recovery for the injured.

The explosion occurred accidentally as authorities were extracting samples from the confiscated explosives, underscoring the dangers inherent in handling such materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

 India
2
Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

 Global
3
Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
4
Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025