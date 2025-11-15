Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blast at Srinagar Police Station
A tragic explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar resulted in the death of eight people and injuries to 27 others during the handling of confiscated explosives. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the affected families.
A deadly explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar on Friday night claimed eight lives and injured 27 others. The tragedy struck during the handling of seized explosives connected to a 'white-collar terror module' case.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed profound grief over the incident, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a quick recovery for the injured.
The explosion occurred accidentally as authorities were extracting samples from the confiscated explosives, underscoring the dangers inherent in handling such materials.
