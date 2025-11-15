Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blast at Srinagar Police Station

A deadly explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar on Friday night claimed eight lives and injured 27 others. The tragedy struck during the handling of seized explosives connected to a 'white-collar terror module' case.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed profound grief over the incident, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a quick recovery for the injured.

The explosion occurred accidentally as authorities were extracting samples from the confiscated explosives, underscoring the dangers inherent in handling such materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)