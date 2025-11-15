Left Menu

Pune Court Orders Probe After Allegations of Police Misconduct and Casteism

A Pune court has ordered the registration of an FIR against police personnel accused of harassment and casteist remarks during a missing person case investigation. The order followed a woman's complaint after local police dismissed her claims. Allegations include assault, trespassing, and caste insults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:53 IST
Pune Court Orders Probe After Allegations of Police Misconduct and Casteism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a court in Pune has directed local police to register a First Information Report (FIR) following accusations of police harassment involving casteist remarks. The allegations emerged from two women amid an investigation into a missing person case.

The alleged incident occurred in August when the women reported police misconduct and assault. Despite their claims being initially rejected by the Kothrud police, one woman pursued the matter legally through a private complaint.

The recent court order mandates a probe to be conducted by an officer at the assistant commissioner level. This development comes after protests by the women and local activists, demanding accountability from the police, who now face serious allegations of misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

