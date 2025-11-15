Man Arrested in Thane for Illicit Firearms Possession
A 36-year-old man named Roshan Hiranand Jha was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for alleged possession of firearms. Police raided his home in Dombivili, discovering pistols, knives, cartridges, and more. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source and intended use of these weapons.
In a significant operation, Thane district police apprehended a 36-year-old man for allegedly possessing illegal firearms. This arrest came after a raid conducted on Thursday.
The accused, Roshan Hiranand Jha, was detained when police, following a tip-off, searched his residence in Dombivili's Manpada area. Officers found three pistols, knives, cartridges, and other weaponry.
Authorities are actively investigating to uncover the source of these firearms and the purpose behind their acquisition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
