Fake Currency Bust Uncovers Local Kozhikode Operation

In a significant bust, police in Kerala's northern Kozhikode district have arrested five individuals found with counterfeit currency notes. Among the detained are two college students who allegedly played a key role in facilitating the operation.

The authorities seized a total of 57 fake Rs 500 notes, revealing that the group rented a color printer to produce the bogus bills. The apprehension follows a tip-off regarding a recent influx of fake currency in the area.

The police believe the operation was orchestrated by a local gang, using low-quality paper for the prints. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the counterfeiting network.

(With inputs from agencies.)