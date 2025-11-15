Fake Currency Bust Uncovers Local Kozhikode Operation
Five men, including two college students, were caught by Feroke police in Kerala for possessing counterfeit currency. A total of 57 fake Rs 500 notes were seized. The gang had rented a printer to produce the illegal notes. Police are investigating further to uncover more details.
In a significant bust, police in Kerala's northern Kozhikode district have arrested five individuals found with counterfeit currency notes. Among the detained are two college students who allegedly played a key role in facilitating the operation.
The authorities seized a total of 57 fake Rs 500 notes, revealing that the group rented a color printer to produce the bogus bills. The apprehension follows a tip-off regarding a recent influx of fake currency in the area.
The police believe the operation was orchestrated by a local gang, using low-quality paper for the prints. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the counterfeiting network.

