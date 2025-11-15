Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Honoring the Fallen Heroes of the Nowgam Blast

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid floral tributes to nine victims of an accidental blast at Nowgam police station, which also injured 32. High-ranking officials, including the state’s Chief Secretary and DGP, joined him in paying respects. Sinha promised support to the bereaved families and stressed the nation's gratitude for their sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honored the nine individuals who lost their lives in an accidental blast at the Nowgam police station. The explosion also left 32 people injured.

High-profile officials, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and top police and military officers, joined the Lieutenant Governor in paying floral tributes at the Police Control Room. Sinha extended his deep condolences to the bereaved families, stating the nation's support during their time of grief.

Among the deceased were law enforcement officers, a revenue official, and a civilian. Sinha visited local hospitals to oversee the medical care of the injured, instructing medical staff to ensure optimal treatment for their recovery.

