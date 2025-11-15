Left Menu

Inebriation Ignites Panchayat Office Firestorm in Beed

In Beed district, an intoxicated man broke into the gram panchayat office and set 40-50 important documents on fire. The accused, Popat Gaikwad, was booked for mischief, trespass, and document destruction under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident took place in Suleman Deola village, Ashti tehsil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:31 IST
Inebriation Ignites Panchayat Office Firestorm in Beed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intoxicated man in Beed district allegedly broke into the gram panchayat office and set critical documents on fire, a police official reported on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on Friday night in Suleman Deola village, involved accused Popat Gaikwad, who reportedly entered the premises armed with an axe, scattered, and burned 40-50 important files.

Village authorities, including development officer Trimbak Mulik and sarpanch Dada Ghodke, assessed the damage the following morning. Gaikwad faces charges of mischief, trespass, and destruction of essential documents under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on Ghodke's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

 Global
2
Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

 India
3
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
4
Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025