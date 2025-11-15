Inebriation Ignites Panchayat Office Firestorm in Beed
In Beed district, an intoxicated man broke into the gram panchayat office and set 40-50 important documents on fire. The accused, Popat Gaikwad, was booked for mischief, trespass, and document destruction under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident took place in Suleman Deola village, Ashti tehsil.
An intoxicated man in Beed district allegedly broke into the gram panchayat office and set critical documents on fire, a police official reported on Saturday.
The incident, which took place on Friday night in Suleman Deola village, involved accused Popat Gaikwad, who reportedly entered the premises armed with an axe, scattered, and burned 40-50 important files.
Village authorities, including development officer Trimbak Mulik and sarpanch Dada Ghodke, assessed the damage the following morning. Gaikwad faces charges of mischief, trespass, and destruction of essential documents under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on Ghodke's complaint.
