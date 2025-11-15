Punjab's Tough Stance: SSP Suspension Amidst Rising Gangster Threats

The Punjab government has taken decisive action by suspending Amritsar (Rural) SSP Maninder Singh for his failure to adequately address gangster-related crimes. This marks a significant move by the AAP government, which has faced increasing criticism from opposition parties over law and order concerns, including cases of extortion and shootings.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state's zero-tolerance stance on gang-related activities, underscoring that any negligence in this regard will not be accepted. Ahead of the Tarn Taran bypoll, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had vowed to eradicate gangster threats and firmly warned them to leave the state.

The suspension of Maninder Singh, who took charge as SSP in February, follows recent arrests linked to a firing incident intended as an extortion attempt. In a related matter, another SSP was suspended following complaints of alleged electoral abuses, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining law and order.

