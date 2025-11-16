Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

Mounting tensions between Lebanon and Israel have prompted Lebanon's president to request a formal complaint be filed against Israel for erecting a wall that allegedly violates Lebanese territory.

President Joseph Aoun's office announced that the foreign minister will draft a complaint citing the United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL, which reported the wall's encroachment near Yaroun village.

While Israel asserts that the wall conforms to the Blue Line border, Lebanon, with UNIFIL's backing, contends it breaches its territorial integrity and a prior UN Security Council resolution.

